Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $146.91 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

