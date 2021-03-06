Aperio Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,269 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 340,640 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of AG stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.