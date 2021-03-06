Aperio Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $879.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.