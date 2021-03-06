Aperio Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

