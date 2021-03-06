Aperio Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $62.54 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $161,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,758 shares in the company, valued at $22,123,588.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,809 shares of company stock worth $1,232,615. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

