Aperio Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 35.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

