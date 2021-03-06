Aperio Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 57,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

THO opened at $126.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

