Aperio Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $2,360,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 569.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 117,289 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CFFN stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

