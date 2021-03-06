Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

