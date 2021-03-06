Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

CRS stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

