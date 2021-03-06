Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 135,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at $855,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at $32,146,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,130 shares of company stock worth $33,479,659 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.