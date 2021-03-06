Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,961 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,195,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 248,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

