Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,179 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 267.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $2,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,251 shares of company stock worth $15,448,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FIBK stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

