Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,347 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

