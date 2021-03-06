Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,722 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $6,677,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,937.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

