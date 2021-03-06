Aperio Group LLC Sells 5,441 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. KBC Group NV bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.