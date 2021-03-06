Aperio Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 645,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

