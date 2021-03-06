Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944,540.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Apex Global Brands has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 57.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

