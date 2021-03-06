API3 (API3) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.83 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, API3 has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. API3 has a market cap of $65.79 million and $11.83 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00009789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.35 or 0.00462273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00068424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00077957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00083685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.09 or 0.00463800 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

API3 Token Trading

