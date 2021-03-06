APIX (APIX) Tops One Day Volume of $272,074.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, APIX has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $272,074.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.49 or 0.00767435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00043059 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

