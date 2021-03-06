APIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $280,153.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. APIX has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $280,153.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.06 or 0.00757733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043190 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.