apM Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $658,110.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $658,110.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

apM Coin Coin Profile

APM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

