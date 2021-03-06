Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AINV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 58,450 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock remained flat at $$14.00 on Friday. 399,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $913.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

