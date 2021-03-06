AppCoins Hits 24 Hour Volume of $214,501.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $17.44 million and approximately $214,501.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00761210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00043671 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,422,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,422,642 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

