Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

