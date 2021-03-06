Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fagan Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,960 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 9.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

