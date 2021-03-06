Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.7% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

