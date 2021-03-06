Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.
NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.47.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.
