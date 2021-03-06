Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

