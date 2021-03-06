APYSwap (APYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.97 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003329 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APYSwap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00461318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00077620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.04 or 0.00462757 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,537,737 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

