Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQMS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $264.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.93.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
