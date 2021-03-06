Aragon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.56 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $194.95 million and approximately $24.56 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $4.92 or 0.00010291 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.66 or 0.00758253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043532 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

ANT is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.