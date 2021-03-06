Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.