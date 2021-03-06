Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 831,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.