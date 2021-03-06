ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 28th total of 368,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE ARC remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 390,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,135. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $237,199.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.