Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.69 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
