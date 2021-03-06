Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.69 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

