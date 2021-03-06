Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,967,000 after purchasing an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,046,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

