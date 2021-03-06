Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 534,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 59,273 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

