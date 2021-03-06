Archer DAO Governance Token Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $8.77 million and $596,834.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,982,650 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

