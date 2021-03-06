Arcosa, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

