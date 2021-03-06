Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $199.04 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $199.04 million and $12.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00289859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00070429 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $951.52 or 0.01991397 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.