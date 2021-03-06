Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ARDC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
