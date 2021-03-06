Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARDC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 153.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth $490,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

