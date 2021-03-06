Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 110.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,251,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,274 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 373.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 236,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 186,972 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 75,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 655.9% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 598,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 519,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

