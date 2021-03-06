Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.