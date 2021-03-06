Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average of $122.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.