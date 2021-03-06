Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,238 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 718.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 68,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,772,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,527 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 106,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,348 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co now owns 82,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 61,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.