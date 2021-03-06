Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,980 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

