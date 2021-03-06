Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $125.25 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

