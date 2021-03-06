Argent Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $250.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

