Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in February

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $7.38 on Friday. Arjo AB has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.