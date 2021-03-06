Ark (ARK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.00 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $181.15 million and approximately $41.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,786,510 coins and its circulating supply is 127,665,613 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

